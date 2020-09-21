Nick Havsen – Baby (feat. Atom Panda)

By Nicole Pepe 11

Nick Havsen has just released his new single ‘Baby’ featuring Atom Panda on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s Smash The House.

Nick Havsen, is an up and coming producer/DJ from Romania gaining support from some of the biggest names in the EDM scene such as Fedde Le Grand, Don Diablo, and VINAI. He began to get some recognition when his tracks debuted at Tomorrowland and soon after, was signed to Armada Music, Armin van Buuren‘s record label. To date, Nick Havsen’s tracks have over more than 1.5 million plays and found their way to some of Spotify‘s most-streamed playlists. Havsen has also made Sweden’s Viral Top 50 Playlist as the 8th most played track.

The collaboration with Atom Panda happened when the two met during Havsen’s China tour. The pair got to work shortly after meeting and began working at Atom Panda’s studio in Shangai, thus ‘Baby’ was born.

‘Baby’ is a fresh face to vocal-led EDM. The hook and melody will have you singing along with the song before it’s even over. On top of the mesmerizing vocals, the synth leads are short, sweet, and to the point, making them super impactful with a focus on the vocal. Deep bass synths also darken the track to give you something to dance to while you’re singing along with the lyrics.

Listen to Nick Havsen and Atom Panda’s insanely catchy ‘Baby’ below:

Image Credit: Nick Havsen Facebook.