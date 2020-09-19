Pilch – Head Space [EP]

By Ellie Mullins 1

Hailing from Devon in England, Pilch is someone with bags and bags of experience within the electronic dance music scene. Amazingly, he’s been writing and producing dance music for over 30 whole years, and clearly has tons of knowledge to share that he pours into his brilliant productions. Armed with a techno sound sampler and using OctaMed on his Amiga 500 back in the day, his productions have evolved and so has he. Now, he’s shared the new ‘Head Space’ EP derived of two tracks, and they’re very special.

The first is titled ‘Drifting’. The track takes us on a spiritual journey through tones of trance and guides us into an entirely new realm through the irresistible synths and the punchy beats serve as an exciting opener for the track to open up and transform into something magical. Around the three minute mark, it opens up into a club ready floor-filler and will easily make anyone who listens to it want to dance the night away.

‘Head Space’, the EP title track, takes on a new direction and has more chilled out tones, yet is brilliant nonetheless. This melodic house banger is essential to listen to, and each listener will succumb to the dreamlike melodies and fall in love with the track easily. This is the debut EP from Pilch, and we’re loving it! You can listen to it on Beatport here.

Image credit: Instagram