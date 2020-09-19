Rudimental reveal official music video for Anne-Marie collaboration ‘Come Over’

By Lewis Partington 2

Teaming up with Anne-Marie and rising artist Tion Wayne, 4-piece UK group Rudimental have continued their hot streak of top notch releases. The collaborative track ‘Come Over‘ sees the three names combine on a UK garage-infused feel-good banger that has already been named as Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 1. ‘Come Over‘ now has an insane official music video to sit alongside the release, and it is certainly worth a watch.

Following their breakthrough back in 2012 with ‘Feel The Love‘ featuring John Newman, the drum and bass quartet of Rudimental have seen their success grow exponentially. Expanding into different genres and becoming a prominent name in the scene, their latest release continues to highlight their infectious energy and incredible talent. Blending their sounds with the vocals of Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne, ‘Come Over‘ was always guaranteed to be well received. To add to the tracks further, an official music video directed by Charlie Robbins gives the release that extra appeal to a wider audience.

The video originates via public transport, moving through the London underground before arriving at a deserted nightclub, a common scene in the current climate. Embodying the energy and club nature of ‘Come Over‘, the music video quickly bases itself on the dance floor, with a flurry of bright strobe lights and smoke flooding this particular scene. A fine visual representation of a phenomenal track, ‘Come Over‘ is now complete as a release, and is a great sign of what is set to come from Rudimental’s upcoming fourth studio album.

Check out the official music video for Rudimental – Come Over (feat. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne) below, and stream the track right here.

Image Credit: Rudimental Press Pic