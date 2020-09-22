Should virtual events continue once real festivals resume?

By Amy Martine

Over the course of 2020, the music industry has suffered greatly at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on, many speculated that the restrictions would be short term, and that life would go back to normal before long. However, after a few months, the weight of the situation was truly realised, and the industry was forced to come to terms with the fact that events in real life would not be possible for a while. Although there have been a small number of socially distanced events taking place, the industry has mostly been focused on virtual events. Festivals including EDC, Parookaville, Tomorrowland, and Defqon 1 have hosted groundbreaking virtual experiences that have delighted viewers from all over the globe. In a world that has been forced to rapidly evolve in the face of danger, there have been many clear pros and cons when it comes to virtual and real events. Let’s take a closer look at the benefits of each event type and relive some of the highlights.

There is no denying that the feeling of being at a festival is something that cannot be replaced or fabricated. The rush of adrenaline when

your favourite artist takes to the stage, dancing with your friends amongst a sea of like minded individuals. Watching fireworks light up the sky as your favourite song echoes through the crowd. This rush is something that fans all over the world have been yearning for ever since COVID-19 brought a stop to live events. For many, it is a necessity in life. It is the guiding force that cements the foundation of every fan’s passion for electronic music. It cannot be replaced. Despite this, there are multiple benefits that come from virtual events, and these factors are the reason why many are calling for virtual events to remain commonplace within the events industry, even when things go back to normal.