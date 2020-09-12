Smile Ljubljana, the 3-day COVID-19 proof summer festival

By Barbara Potrc 4

On the last weekend of August, the Slovenian capital Ljubljana hosted a special edition of Smile Festival. The organisers managed to do what seemed impossible during the current Coronavirus pandemic, and go through with the 3-day festival in the heart of Ljubljana. Their stellar lineup included A-list names such as Fedde Le Grand, Maurice West and Pretty Pink, as well as local talents Tim Urbanya, CHRNS, Josh Somen and Minless. The artists were able to experience the most authentic festival feeling of the summer – with a full festival production, being able to interact with the crowd like they are used to, but of course this time with a safe distance between them and the partygoers.

Smile Ljubljana is the latest project from KO Events, one of the most successful organisers in Slovenia, creators of Tusev Tek Barv and Holi & Run Fest, festivals that already hosted superstar artist such as Steve Aoki, Alan Walker, Vini Vici, Lost Frequencies, Lil Jon, Redfoo and many others. In their events they try to take their attendees on a journey, preparing fun and exciting activities that take place during the day, as well as an amazing night-time programme.

The special edition of Smile Ljubljana was hosted in an open-air stadium in the city centre of Ljubljana, from 27th till 29th of August and offered a “controlled party experience” for 440 guests from 5pm until midnight. The venue was divided into 22 boxes, equipped with 5 sets of tables for 4 people, private toilets and disinfecting station, it also included specially assigned staff for bottle service and escorting in and out of the venue. So all of the attendees had a chance to experience a real VIP treatment, while remaining safe and following the strict regulations. Although there were only 500 people in a 10-15.000 capacity field, everybody had fun. Of course this way of partying isn’t something that could replace the festival experience that we are used to, but at least we can still have fun and enjoy good music in great company.

Check out the official aftermovie of Smile Ljubljana and stay tuned for what is yet to come!

Image credit: Marko Delbello Ocepek