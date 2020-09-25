Bob Moses & ZHU – Desire (Solomun Remix)

By Ellie Mullins

Released earlier this summer, Bob Moses and ZHU’s late-night feeling collaboration ‘Desire’ has been loved by the masses for months now. The Canadian duo and ZHU cooked up a true wonderful production for us, and now Solomun has put his own spin on the single in a wonderful new remix.

The Bosnian-German producer has been tasked with creating a remix of ‘Desire’ and he definitely didn’t disappoint. Known for his irresistible and award-winning techno sound, he’s one of the biggest legends in the scene. From his Boiler Room sets to incredible productions that continue to reach high streaming numbers regularly, there’s nothing he cannot do. Where the original track is haunting yet simultaneously has brighter pop vibes, Solomun’s remix takes an entirely new direction and breathes new life into the track to continue to let it reach the masses even further.

As we all know, Solomun has a very distinctive style and he’s brought it to this remix. Starting off with a simple kick, more elements are brought in until the remix opens out like a blooming flower and it truly bursts open with pure techno goodness. The first half of the remix relies on pure instrumental before the vocals kick in and it truly brings it all to life. You can stream it on Spotify below along with an edit version of the remix.

Image credit: Niels Freidel