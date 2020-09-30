Spencer Brown & ALPHA 9 – Ariel / Afterlife

ALPHA 9 and Spencer Brown have teamed up once again, this time to release two-track EP ‘Ariel / Afterlife‘. Previously having worked together on ‘No Going Back,’ fans will be delighted that both artists have returned to release a massive EP, through Anjunabeats.

The first track, ‘Ariel,’ delivers a haunting piano progression that drives the track into a powerful, bass-heavy drop. The minimalistic production of the track will immerse any listener into the world these two talented producers have created. ‘Afterlife’ radiates a euphoric vibe with a more progressive house sound in comparison to ‘Ariel’. With a goosebump-inducing melody, ‘Afterlife’ is a culmination of both Spencer Brown and ALPHA 9’s sound. Blending a perfect amount of progressive, trance, and house, the duo has released a must-listen collaboration.

Spencer Brown and ALPHA 9 are a match made in heaven. Their calming and seducing style combined with powerful basslines and kicks will put listeners in a state of trance. The perfect sound for Anjunabeats, ‘Ariel / Afterlife’ are the two singles that need to go into your playlist ASAP. We can’t wait to see more collaborations by the two, as their talent combined equals musical bliss! Check out the mesmerising tracks down below:

Image Credit: Anjunabeats Facebook