The Avalanches drop two brand new tracks

By Nicole Pepe 1

The Avalanches have just dropped two brand new tracks ahead of their forthcoming album. The Avalanches (real names Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi), hailing from Melbourne, Australia, have made their rounds recently by announcing they have enlisted upon the help of an astronomer to release new music earlier this summer, and have also teamed up with skateboard legend Tony Hawk to release an x-ray version of a vinyl record. However, their latest stunt involved a billboard advertising a website, on that website, there were faint voices followed by a morse code message saying ‘WWALY’. A few days after, a second billboard appeared with another morse code, this one spelling out 20 FEB. The Avalanches revealed two days after on their Instagram that they were the ones behind the genius tactic.

Sure enough, on February 20th, 2020, the duo released their first single ‘We Will Always Love You’, featuring Blood Orange, and one month later released their second single ‘Running Red Lights’ featuring Pink Siifu and Rivers Cuomo from the band Weezer.

Their two additional releases, ‘Music Makes Me High’ and ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’, that features Denzel Curry, and Sampa The Great were released this past week, adding to the anticipation of their album that has been announced to drop on December 11.

‘Music Makes Me High’ is a blast from the past that puts an emphasis on funk that’s reminiscent of a quality Marvin Gaye tune. From the jazzy bassline to the soulful vocals, this song embodies feel-good vibes.

The second release, ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’ is something special. The beginning of the song is muffled only with bell-synths poking through. The muzzled vocals turn from radio static to whispers clear as day to clearly defined vocals as the song begins to open up. A change of pace from ‘Music Makes Me High’, as the track has more of a hip-hop feel along with rap vocals later in the song, but nonetheless, a masterpiece.

Listen to ‘Music Makes Me High’ and ‘Take Care In Your Dreaming’ below.

Click here for The Avalanches website.

Image Credit: Grant Spanier