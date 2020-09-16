The best multiband compressor plugins, list by Pine Music

Compression is the demonstration of diminishing the dynamic scope of a sound source to make the normal volume stronger. Compression can shape sounds, change their tone, control drifters, and make sounds stronger by diminishing the most intense levels and intensifying the calmest levels. A more advanced form of compression is multiband compression which cleaves the frequency spectrum toward separate bands. This permits a more extended assault time for the low band of that bass drum to punch through while keeping a shorter assault time in a higher band to hold the mid-range frequencies under wraps. The advantages of multiband compression are perpetual. The best way to find out what multiband compression can really make is to start working with some of the this-kind-of plugins. Our friend, Pine Music prepared a list of five the best multiband compressor plugins, and all of them are listed and described below!

The best multiband compressor plugins as listed by Pine Music:

1. FabFilter Pro-MB – €173.22

FabFilter’s Pro-MB main weapons are Dynamic Phase filtering – there’s no phase shift unless dynamic processing is actually taking place, but there’s also no latency or pre-ringing, and a new approach – plugin enables you to create a new band at the frequency range you want to work on. Its key features are also: multiband display, processing mode for Linear Phase, high-quality audio processing algorithms, perfectly tuned knobs, and a lot more.

2. Waves C6 Multiband Compressor – $59.99

For quite a long time, the C4 has been the most loved multiband compressor of producers and mixing engineers the world over, and in live solid, it has immediately become an unquestionable requirement for music producers. To make the C6, Waves took the proven elements of the C4, and included two extra skimming groups in addition to a sidechain highlight, for one-stop vocal and instrument molding. Use LASTCALL coupon to get extra 40% OFF.

3. UAD Precision Multiband – €249.00

The Precision Multiband module for UAD-2 equipment and Apollo interfaces is a technical mastering device that provides five spectral bands of energetic range control. Compression, amplify, or gate can be chosen individually for each of the 5 bands for unparalleled elasticity, and the plug-in’s simple controls make it the perfect tool for the novice, as well as the seasoned mastering sound engineer. You can use Precision Multiband for literally everything, from control of dynamics to de-essing.

4. iZotope Ozone 7 – £195.00

iZotope Ozone 7 (the latest available version of Ozone is now Ozone 9) is a flattering all-in-one high-class mastering system, intended to provide all the tools you need to produce professional-quality masters. With Ozone, which has a well-developed Maximizer, Dynamic EQ, Vintage Limiter & Compressor, you can stick a mix together, add rich character, and control flush range. Click the “Buy Now” button to purchase Ozone 9 – the latest and most extensive version of Ozone.

5. Vengeance Sound Multiband Compressor – $119.00

Vengeance Sound’s product is an ideal choice for a punchy, harsh but yet dynamic mix; you may also use it to create special effects elevating sound to a completely another, higher level! You have the option to choose between 1 band, 2, 3 up to 4 band mode, and experience high-quality filters without any issues in the phasing plane. Multiband Compressor has also a realtime FFT analyzer, anti-distortion filters, graphical Ratio, optional autogain, & four independent compressors!

