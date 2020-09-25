Tinlicker x Robert Miles – Children

By Jake Gable

If there’s one name you can rely on to add a slick melodic touch to a classic, it’s Tinlicker. When Robert Miles sadly passed away in 2017, one track would become associated with his name forever; ‘Children‘. The Ibiza anthem possessed just about every quality you’d look for a dance-music based record, with a massive drop, and emotive chord-based build-up. Securing a legacy in the pantheon of the white isle’s most iconic productions, there was surely no way the track could ever be improved upon… That was, until now. Spinning a 2020 rework on the hit, Tinlicker (the Utrecht-based duo of Micha Heyboer and Jordi van Achthoven) have added their own progressive feel to add a real modern twist to a track which is already so beloved by the electronic community.

Having first started honing their craft together in 2013, Tinlicker’s computerised soul first started as part of drum ‘n bass act Black Sun Empire, where Micha performed whilst Jordi was working as a producer, songwriter and music editor for many artists. Their previous experience was apparent from day one of their collaborative project, resulting in an impressive string of highly mature and deeply emotive tracks. Since starting working together they’ve quickly become a household name in the world of electronic dance music previously releasing on Armada, mau5trap, Astralwerks, and becoming a huge part of the Anjunadeep and Anjunabeats families, even support label owners Above & Beyond at their Warehouse Project performance in Manchester last Winter. They have released their first full length album ‘This Is Not Our Universe’ last Autumn and even dropped their remix album in spring of this year, featuring the likes of Dosem, Joris Delacroix and Grum. However, it’s the fresh new Tinlicker release of ‘Children’ that we’re focusing on today, so check it out below and let us know your thoughts!