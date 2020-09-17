Unreleased Avicii music set to feature on country artist Cam’s new album

By Lakshay Bhagtani 7

Since the passing of the iconic Swedish record producer and DJ Avicii (Tim Bergling), we have been fortunate enough to witness his musical style and taste once again through the singles from the album “Tim“ which was being worked on by the artist before he passed. Between his studio debut in 2006 and the release of his final EP in 2017, he created a lot of finished and unfinished stuff, and the latter is on the cards once again through the country artist Cam‘s forthcoming studio album.

As it turns out, Cam and Avicii had spent some time in the studio together, working on the lead track from her album called ‘The Otherside’ that is set for a release in October. Although the track wasn’t finished before Avicii passed, Cam decided in favor of completing it for good and paying her respects to the legendary artist in the process. Here’s what she had to say about Avicii and her album –

“I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with. I felt like I had to get this right for his taste, and how much of a perfectionist he was and also just for his family and his legacy. I’m so proud of how it all came together“. – Camaron Marvel Ochs (Cam)

The Grammy-nominated artist Cam also previously teamed up with Diplo for the track “So Long” from Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil album back in 2019. Having decided to unveil ‘The Otherside’ at the end of next month, two of her previously released tracks – Till There’s Nothing Left and Redwood Tree will also appear on the album.

‘The Otherside’ will come out on 30th October. In the meantime, go check out this masterpiece from the album.



Image Credits – Avicii (via Instagram)