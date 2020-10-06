6 steps to smooth digital event ticketing

By Yotam Dov 27

Living in a world where we are pretty much constantly online, the goal of building a successful business cannot be reached without it being optimized for digital platforms. It’s simply an essential step in establishing your company as a premium service and product provider.

If you’re at the front of the firm dealing with event management, you will have to present the clients with the possibility to purchase tickets online. After all, this is extremely convenient for all parties involved. Customers will appreciate the fact that a digital buying system will save them time. The whole process will be done in just a couple of clicks.

Let’s see what you need to do to provide clients with a smooth ticket purchasing experience.

Make It Simple

As we already mentioned, people like simplicity. You need to make sure that using your ticketing system will be as effortless as possible. Don’t complicate things by relying on a third-party tool.

Think in advance. The software you use needs to fit the requirements of the latest tech devices. Also, given the fact that more and more people are ordering services and buying products via smartphones, the site has to be adapted for mobile platforms as well.

Multiple Payment Options

Companies that are selling some sort of services and products online are more likely to attract a bigger crowd if they provide clients with a wide variety of payment possibilities. By limiting your online event ticketing system to only one specific type of credit card or e-wallet can be detrimental to your business. Why? Simply put, people like to have options. It gives them a sense of control and comfort.

The number of people conducting their purchases via the internet is constantly growing. This trend was evident even back in 2010. The studies have shown that online payment solutions are making buyers happier by giving them easier access to the merchandise they desire. So, ensure that you present them with a rich selection.

Don’t Forget About Marketing

Every business needs good marketing, and one of the most powerful tools in this regard is social media. These platforms play an important role. For many, they are the premier source of information.

This is especially true when it comes to young people. So, the logical conclusion is to integrate your ticketing software with social media. This will allow you to increase your reach and raise sales. By enabling your customers to share your event on their account pages, you will also be able to market your event to their friends and followers.

Responsive Customer Support

Providing friendly and reactive customer support is very important if you want to build a stable and loyal clientele. Whether it comes in a form of chat, email, or phone assistance, the site visitors will most certainly appreciate it.

You need to make sure they have their questions answered in a timely manner. If it takes too long for them to get the necessary information, they will probably walk away, never to return again. Also, by communicating with them, you will be able to gather important information about the functionality of your system. Gathering this type of data will allow you to create a more user-friendly experience for your customers.

Reserved Seating

For your audience to have the best experience possible you need a topnotch organization that includes, among other things, and seat reservation. Clients will welcome the chance to pick their own seats, and as we mentioned before, they love the sense of control this type of service allows them. But it will also make it possible for you to track ticket sales in real-time. This will provide you with a better insight into the revenue you can expect.

Easy Check-In Procedure

Anyone who has ever attended a larger event knows just how annoying long check-in lines can actually be. However, thanks to digitalization, event organizers can make this process run smoother than ever before.

How? By using ticket scanning technology, you will be able to streamline this part of the procedure and provide your visitors with exceptional service they will certainly remember. For things to move faster, those working at the check-in line can use a smartphone app and scan QR or barcode on the ticket.

A digital ticketing system is something beneficial for both organizers and attendees. The audience members will be able to have a hassle-free experience and save themselves some time by conducting the purchase on the go. Those who are coordinating the whole process will have access to real-time information about ticket sales.

Image Credit: Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash