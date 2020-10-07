Best EDM Sample Packs of 2020

Electronic Dance Music covers the biggest genres out there like House, Trance, Techno etc. Not only are the sounds digital and live recorded but also really broad. The artists are having their own toolset to not only produce in their own genre but also in other genres. Their toolset will grow and grow and contain more professional-sounding sounds throughout their career. We have prepared a list for producers with one of the best EDM sample packs.

7 Best EDM Sample Packs:

1. Ghosthack House and Vocals Mega Pack – €24.14 [Read below to get 25% off]: High quality and professional sounding vocal samples for your instrumental track. They offer you well-mixed vocals and the luxury to choose between Wet and Dry options perfectly fabricated for festivals & club-like atmospheres. This EDM sample pack contains a total of 5 full construction kits with all separated vocal and instrument tracks as well as MIDI files. A total of 334 One-Shots, Loops, and Vocal Samples! Also, you can get an exclusive 25% off on the pack with our coupon code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout.

Check out the demo to the pack here & click the button down below to buy.

2. Loopmasters Hydrogen EDM Vol. 3 – €43.65: A monster pack that consists of pure inspiration and dancefloor destroying material. This pack offers you everything you need as a producer to take your productions to the next level, from MIDI files and presets to complete drum loops. There are 10 main folders (additive loops, bass loops, drum hits, fills, fx, lead loops, melody loops, percussion loops, top loops, and vocal loops). You also have 4 additional folders (midi, rex2, sampler patches, and synth presets). The pack is an all in one beast and has files of over 3.7GB. Check out the pack in action down below

3. EDM Banger Tools by Jasted – $19.25 : EDM Banger Tools is inspired by the sounds of bass house and future house producers like Don Diablo, Keanu Silva, Will Sparks, Brohug, etc. If you are aiming to create bangers like any of the producers mentioned this might be the pack for you. The all in one sample pack contains over 1 GB of samples all made at 126 BPM. It comprises drum one-shots, drum loops, synths, bass loops, fx, and everything you will require to make a festival banger. This is probably one of our top picks for the list of Best EDM sample packs. Check out the demo for the pack here and click the button down below to buy.

4. Ghosthack Future Pop Nation 2 – €24.14[Read below to get 25% off]: This outstanding soundbank is perfectly crafted for Pop, House, and EDM productions featuring original royalty-free vocal acapella’s and loops! Besides the vocals, you will find booming kicks, claps and snares, inspiring music loops with all related MIDI files, punchy drum loops, organic SFX, and Serum presets to customize your own sounds. It’s a huge pack with 535 Vocals, One-Shots, Loops, and MIDI Files inside. Also, you can get an exclusive 25% off on the pack with our coupon code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout. Check out the demo to the pack here & click the button down below to buy.

5. Loopmasters Singomakers Swedish EDM Pack – €16.36: Besides the leading Dance country Holland is Sweden on a shared 1st place. Artists like Swedish House Mafia, Avicii and Alesso keep the reputation at the highest level. If you are looking for that Swedish touch to your music then this sample pack is a perfect fit. In detail expect to find 982 Mb, including 190 One Shots, 30 Melody Loops, 40 Drop Loops, 50 Bass Loops, 60 Drum Loops, 120 Midi Files, 50 FX, 8 Sampler Patches, 20 VST Synth Patches (10 massive 10 sylenth1) and 180 Rex2 Files.

6. Sample Sound Dirty House Sample Pack – €16.10 [Read below to get 40% off]: If dirty basslines and bass house drums is something that you are looking for this is the right sample pack for you. The bass loops in this pack are quite heavy and tailor-made for making club bangers. This EDM sample pack comes in with 17 Bass hits, 20 Bass loops, 48 drum loops alongside SFX loops and Spire presets. Check out the sample pack in action here. Also, you can get an exclusive 40% off if you use the code “weraveyou” on checkout.

7. Cymatics Odyssey EDM Sample Pack – FREE: Whether you’re an expert or a beginner this FREE sample pack brings your music from the studio to the big stages! With some of the most notable names of music in general, artists like Skrillex, Zedd, and Diplo are steadily making waves with their genre-bending and cutting edge sound. This pack contains 304 samples and despite being free it makes it to our list of best EDM sample packs.

Your toolset as a producer is extremely important as this will represent you as an artist. Take your chance and gather the best samples out there to compete with the bigger artists. You’ll be better prepared in the working field with these 7 EDM sample packs.

