Electro House, a sub-genre of electronic dance music is primarily identified by heavy and gritty basslines, aggressive synths, and punching four-on-the-floor drums. The tempo of electro house tracks is usually between 120 and 128 beats per minute. Producers like Benny Benassi, No Mana, Magnificence, Jonas Aden, and Julian Jordan are currently pioneering this genre. Inspired by the sounds of these producers we have prepared a list of 7 best Electro House Sample Packs.

7 Best Electro House Sample Packs

Check out the short descriptions of all the best premium Electro House sample packs down below!

1. Ghosthack Electro Bass House – €24.95 [Read below to get 25% off]

This pack contains all you need to make high-intensity tracks to be played at festivals and clubs. With over 600 files worth of gold for every house producers who are looking for more refined sound design. Disturbingly sinister bass shots, hefty punching drum loops with a refined rhythmic variety will make your tracks sound like a beast. Of course, drum samples including claps, hi-hats, kicks, rides, and snares are also included. To complement this, they also added 120 drum loops as well as several dozens of breakbeats, buildup drums, and wall-shaking impacts for your consideration. Alongside the pack also comes in with over 60 vocal loops and shots and several Serum presets. You can grab the pack for 25% off by using code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout. You can hear the sample pack in action or buy the sample pack by clicking the button down below.

2. Loopmasters Hot Tech House – $39.08

This one rolls out in an unforgettable manner, bringing together all the important elements with flawless style, production value and dancefloor energy. Elements of one sub-genre of house music can be utilized for other similar genres. We believe that this sample pack though made for Tech House is quite suitable for producing electro house music as well. All you need to make a plethora of house music hits are included within, and 100% royalty-free! In total, expect to find 1.14 GB of content. 325 loops are broken down as 82 synth loops, 49 bass loops, 46 percussion loops, 32 full drum loops, 28 kick loops, 27 hat loops, 14 top loops, 12 clap loops, 11 cymbal loops, 8 kick-snare loops, 8 snare loops, 6 vocal loops, and 2 FX Loops. 297 one-shots are divided into 141 drum hits, 100 synth hits, 46 FX, and 10 bass hits. Also included are 330 Rex2 files, 126 soft sampler patches (for Kontakt, EXS24, NNXT, Halion and Sfz), and 128 Midi files. Check out the sample pack in action down below.

3. Samplesound NONSTOP Sounds – $19.54 [Read below to get 40% off]

Featuring 820.8 MB of Tech House/House Bass, Background Loops, Drum Loops, EFX, Full Loops, One Shot Clap/Snare, Open HH, Kick Solo, EFX, Synth Loops, Vox and Top Loops you can create your fresh and tech house groove simply and quickly. Inside the folders you’ll found 299 samples in WAV format and 194 samples in AIFF format, you can use all in Apple Logic, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Cubase, and others DAW. Inspired by the NONSTOP label sound this pack is definitely one of our top picks for the list of best electro house sample packs. Also, you can get the pack for 40% off by using code “weraveyou” on checkout.

4. Loopmasters – EDM Banger Tools by Jasted – $38.76

The plguins draws its inspiration from popular electro house labels like Hexagon, Musical Freedom, Brohouse, Spinnin, Skink, Future House Music, Heldeep, Revealed and more. This pack offers 1 GB of 24 bit samples including 53 Inspiring Melody Loops, 51 Phat Bass Loops, 103 Drum Shots, 30 Full Drum Loops, 104 Modern Sounding SERUM Presets, 30 Top Loops,104 Midi Files, 81 Melodic One Shots (43 Bass Shots, 8 Chord Shots, 13 Lead Shots, 17 Synth Shots), 30 FX, 30 Drum Fills + Promo & Discount Folder. Like the sound from one of the loop but want to change the melody or add some more tweaks – no problem at all! All 104 musical wav loops from the electro house sample pack each have their Serum presets and MIDI files, feel free to tweak it anyway you want! Check out the sample pack in action down below.

To give an idea of the quality of sounds you’ll get in this pack, Magnificence holds a rare badge of honor having their EP debuted during the long-awaited Swedish House Mafia reunion set at Ultra 2018 and their comeback tour in 2019. A level of endorsement that most producers only dream of accomplishing with their tracks. Boasting off releases on Musical Freedom, Axtone, Revealed, and more, Magnificence have set a new precedent for quality among the top ranks of house music’s elite producer crew. Full of mind-bending sounds, the Essential Magnificence Sound Pack is regarded by industry leaders as one of the most exquisitely designed collections of sounds in the entirety of EDM. This pack contains more than 400 WAV audio files including Vocal one-shots, vocal loops, vocal phrases, cymbals, toms, snare build-ups, synth loops and shots, stabs, Reese bass, percussion, risers, glitches, impacts, FX, drum loops, claps, fills, bass loops and shots, and of course the signature Magnificence kick drums perfectly engineered to sit in the low-end register.

6. Electro Future by EDM Ghost production – $45.60

The newly released sample pack, Electro Future is full of fresh sounding samples, loops, and presets carefully designed to suit your electro bass house bangers. Inspired by the sounds of artists like Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Julian Jordan, Dyro, Jonas Aden, Loopers, Retrovision, Seth Hills, Blinders, and Dirty Palm, the pack comes in with a large variety of gritty basslines, drums, synths, arps and FX. You can also expect some rich bass one-shots, old-school basses, and some melodic loops to complete your breakdown section and to add movement to your tracks. The pack is sized at 3.28 GB and requires Serum v1.286 and above for all the preset files. Check the sample pack in action down below.

7. Hot Tech House Volume 2 – $23.60 / £18.10 [Read below to get 40% off]

Inspired by the Underground Tech House style of the best labels like Hot Creations, Snatch, Relief and Sola. If you are looking for groovy basslines and drums like we usually hear in Tech house tunes to add to your electro house tracks this might be the right pack for you. Inside the pack, you’ll find every sound you’re listening to from the demo: bass lines loops, drum loops with the variations, kick loops, clap & snare loops, percussion loops, no kick loops, top loops, synth loops, voice loops, drum fill loops, fx loops. Then there are a massive arsenal of One-shot Sounds and not only Drums, but Bass, Synth and Vocal samples. This pack is perfect for Tech House, Electro House, Deep House, and Techno.

