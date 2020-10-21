Hot Since 82 & Rudimental – Be Strong

By Nicole Pepe

UK tech-house guru Hot Since 82 has teamed up with Rudimental for their new song ‘Be Strong’. Hot Since 82 (real name Daley Padley) has been a staple in the UK dance-scene for over two decades. Padley got his start by DJing in his hometown of Leeds, UK, and shortly after, began a residency at Cream Ibiza at Amnesia. Ironically enough, his music was discovered accidentally when his iPhone was plugged in at a party and one of his work-in-progress tracks began to play, and he was encouraged to begin shopping around his record. Thus, ‘Let It Ride’ became his first official single released in 2015. Since then, he’s released two full-length albums, numerous EPs, and tons of singles. English electronica band Rudimental have had a long career as well. Starting off with their explosive single ‘Feel The Love’ which featured John Newman and smashed the UK Singles Chart. More recently, the band has released three singles this year so far, including ‘Krazy’, ‘Easy On Me’, and ‘Come Over‘ featuring Anne-Marie and Tion Wayne.

The inspiration behind the collaboration came about during a ‘Lockdown Link Up’ segment, which is a segment where host Danny Howard encourages two different bands to make remote collaborative tracks.

Hot Since 82 had this to say regarding the collaboration:

“It’s a pleasure to work with the Rudimental lads, music to me is about collaborating, having an open mind, and trying new things. We’ve taken a house beat, twisted it upside down, and come out with something that really resonates with us all. We love it!”

‘Be Strong’ has a classic house feel with vocal samples sprinkled throughout its entirety, along with deep progressive synths to give this song a little edge. The end of the song is simple, yet probably the best part of this track. Just drums, bass, and vocals, what more can you ask for?

Listen to the iconic collaborative single ‘Be Strong’ by Hot Since 82 and Rudimental below.

Image Credit: Hot Since 82