Actor Vin Diesel announces second ever single ‘Days are Gone’

By Isidora Janeva 9

Vin Diesel is carrying on his musical journey after making his official debut not so long ago. He first appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by singing sensation Kelly herself with his dance track ‘Feel Like I Do.’ Now, the Tripple X actor is coming back with another release, and this one is titled ‘Days Are Gone.’

The actor has slowly but surely entered the music scene, embarking on an amazing transitional journey from movie screens to radio waves. Vin spoke up on Instagram about his evolving artistry:

“You all know how deep I go into the films I make.. this year there was no film production. An artist must have a creative outlet… you who made my [Facebook] first to 100 million, you who have always encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone saved me, because I was able to make music this year!!! Will always love you. 10 days until the next single!

#DaysareGone”

The movie industry, just like the music industry, has been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Apparently, artists are finding new creative outlets, and they will not just stop creating – which is good news for devoted fans and people who appreciate the fine things in life. Vin Diesel is releasing his latest work very soon under Kygo’s Palm Tree Records, and there is no info out there on the track itself – even regarding the genre! We guess we have to be patient and see what The Fast and Furious star has in store for us. But before that, check out his debut track here:

Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images