ADE Online announces its 2020 program for their first ever digital event

By Pol Torà 27

ADE Online (Amsterdam Dance Event) has announced its full program for their 2020 virtual edition in form of a digital live streaming. The Netherlands, who have recently announced that will not open their nightclubs until they have the COVID-19 vaccine, is ready to kickstart what it’s going to be their first ever hybrid conference edition.

Carrying on with this weird crazy year, we’re back to one of the preferred seasons for dance music professionals and fans, yet the atmosphere is nowhere near to what we were used to. However, this year will be unique and will also go down in dance history for being the year that hosted the first ever digital ADE, which we hope it is the last one, as we can all gather together back again in Amsterdam soon. While we still get used to this new situation, ADE has put a lot of work and efforts to bring the industry together through this online edition, which will go from Wednesday October 21 until Sunday October 25.

The different live stream events will be going over many topics through interactive workshops, masterclasses, DJ sets, artistic cross-overs etc, and it will have many renowned artists as special guests including Carl Cox, Joris Voorn, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin and Sofi Tukker among many others. There will also be some special events like Cycle to ADE organised by a nonprofit organisation named Bridges for Music that help marginalised communities in South Africa.

Check the full program of events and watch them live here. Remember that all of these are free, so you will be able to experience ADE from your home.

Image Credit: ADE (via Facebook)