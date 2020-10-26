Afrojack – What Are We Waiting For?

By Tomás Castilho 10

‘What Are We Waiting For?’ is the latest release of the Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack. In collaboration with the American Singer Ally Brooke, the song is their second-ever record that follows up ‘All Night‘ released in February of this year.

Having previously worked with other EDM artists such as Topic, Florian Picasso, and more recently with Fedde Le Grand, the singer, who used to be part of the group Fifth Harmony, makes a stunning appearance with very catchy verses that may be hard to get out of your mind. The song’s lyrics speak about an inspected attraction that makes two people end up slow-dancing with each other, resulting in them repetitively asking the question ‘What Are We Waiting For?’ With a mix of commercial-pop, EDM, and a touch of 80’s disco vibes, the record is set to be a success among charts just like their previous work, which reached the top 5 on Billboard on May 2nd.

Although this track sounds really far off from what he is known for, the Grammy award-winning producer makes a bold statement showing his capability to produce great tracks with completely different types of genres. From being able to create tracks with a more underground vibe like his 2010 hit song ‘Rock The House‘ to the more commercial songs such as this one or even the 2012 hit ‘Titanium,’ which he helped produce with David Guetta in collaboration with Sia.

‘What Are We Waiting For?’ is now available to listen to on Spotify.

Image Credit: Rukes.com