AMF reveals lineup for Top 100 DJs Awards virtual event

By Amy Martine 24

On Saturday 7 November, world-famous Amsterdam-based festival AMF will present an exciting virtual event that will include performances from many of the world’s most iconic DJs. The stream will be accessible via AMF.TV, and will also allow viewers to watch the crowning of 2020’s number one DJ.

The unmissable stream will feature performances from Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Avalan, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, the world’s number one DJ as well as a world exclusive Two Is One II=I set. Each set will take place in a special location across Amsterdam, showcasing the beauty of the festival’s home city.

Last year, the festival broke records with the fastest-selling edition yet, and although the circumstances this year are in stark contrast, the 2020 edition is also set to make history. This edition marks the 10th consecutive year that the iconic event has hosted the Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony, having previously crowned some of the most decorated artists in the electronic music genre’s history. Speculation is rife surrounding who will take the crown this year, so fans should definitely not miss out on the opportunity to witness the ceremony live.

Tune in to AMF.TV on 7 November at 8PM CET / 7PM GMT / 2PM EST / 11AM PST to watch the stream.



Image credit: AMF