Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten to go B2B on ASOT

Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten plan to do a special all-vinyl back to back set to celebrate 1,000 episodes of ASOT. Clocking in at nearly twenty-years of episodes, A State of Trance (ASOT) has given listeners something to dance to across the airwaves for 1,000 episodes. To celebrate, Armin van Buuren asked his loyal fans to vote on their favourite ASOT track from over the years, and will play the winning record during a special all-vinyl set with none other than trance pioneer Ferry Corsten.

The back to back vinyl set will be one hour long, as part of a two-hour segment on October 15th, 2020. The event will be live-streamed across ASOT’s Twitch, YouTube, and VK channels from 20.00 to 22.00 CEST (2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST).

Regarding the special set, Armin van Buuren stated the following;

“Celebrating the milestone number of 1000 episodes means looking back as well, and I feel that the best way to do so is to play some vinyl again. I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this with than Ferry; it’s a great honor and I’m really excited for this to happen next week Thursday!”

Be sure to tune in for the celebration of 1,000 ASOT episodes with this unique set!

