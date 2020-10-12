Armin van Buuren – Need You Now (feat. Jake Reese)

By Lakshay Bhagtani 45

Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren has teamed up with renowned singer and songwriter Jake Reese for his latest single titled ‘Need You Now’. Through this release, the artist has touched upon the soft subject of unanswered love, something that has kept us united and motivated over the years, and especially in the past few months.

Bearing quite a bit of attitude on an instrumental level, ‘Need You Now’ shows just how turbulent a love-stricken mind can be. Featuring the dynamic vocals and relatable lyrics of fellow Dutchman Jake Reese on a backdrop of strong, house-tinged beats and effervescent piano chords, ‘Need You Now’ is a multi-purpose listening experience that comes with significant replay value. Having already teamed up with the likes of Hardwell, David Guetta, and KSHMR, Jake Reese has added another huge name to his list of collaborations, thanks to this single with Armin van Buuren.

Here’s what Armin had to say about this fascinating release;

“You don’t always know when the inspiration for a song may come, but it struck me full force when I heard Jake Reese’s vocals and lyrics for this single. I love how the story hits home so strongly and got lost in the vocal melody right away. It helped the track come alive very organically and I am very pleased with how it turned out. It’s another tune about love, because I know that’s precisely what you guys need!”

Don’t forget to check out ‘Need You Now’ below.

Image credit: Bart Heemskerk