Armin van Buuren unveils upcoming series of VR performances

By Ryan Ford

Launching himself into a new virtual world, ‘PRISM’, Armin van Buuren is teaming up with VR platform Sensorium Galaxy for a refreshing series of DJ performances.

The Dutch DJ is set to play both live and pre-recorded sets in early 2021 as companies The Night League and High Scream work alongside the Sensorium Galaxy to get their new virtual reality platform up and running. We’re expecting nothing short of a spectacle as van Buuren is expected to appear as photorealistic avatar of himself, created by state-of-the-art motion capture technology.

Taking on the virtual world as so many others have during the pandemic means that the 43-year-old can set his imagination free and create unprecedented audiovisual shows without the creative boundaries of real life. Speaking of this exciting new experience, the trance phenomenon hopes that his fans from all over the world will feel the real vibes of live shows and become active participants in each and every event. This could be the closest thing we get to a live show for the foreseeable future and we can’t wait to see what he has been working on with the talented VR teams behind the project.

Armin van Buuren sure is finishing up 2020 with a flurry, as this announcement follows the recent release of his latest EP, ‘Horror Mask Illusion’ and an impressive all-vinyl b2b set with friend Ferry Corsten.

You can get excited for more live Armin van Buuren performances by watching the trailer for the upcoming VR experience, ‘PRISM’, below!