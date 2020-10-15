Axwell set to release new music this year

By Ellie Mullins 4

As we all know, Axwell is one of the kings of dance music. If you stick Axwell’s name on a track, it’s always going to blow up and get millions of plays. For years and years now, he’s been at the top of the industry and exciting news has just broke that he’s set to release some new music before this year is over.

Definitely the news we needed in between all the bad news surrounding the pandemic right now, Axwell’s label Axtone just posted some news to social media that’s excited everyone to say the least. Dropping three pieces of information in the post which you can view below, the most exciting bit comes from part three where it’s mentioned that a fresh new Axwell cut will be dropping before this year is over. Along with an ID from Tomorrowland and new Roisto, they’ve broke the internet with this exciting news and we can’t wait much longer to hear this cut. Whatever it’ll be, we know that the Swedish star won’t disappoint us!

Image Credit: Rukes.com