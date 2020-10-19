Best Synth VST Plugins of 2020

By Feron Gilissen 6

As everything gets more modern and digital throughout the years, we tend to go back to the old times where imperfections, handcraft, and warmth were an essential part of music production. Electronic music is changing lately towards less digital approaches and more towards handcrafted approaches. Instead of using digital synth plugins you can grab your guitar or piano and record what you are playing. This approach is a chance for plugin developers to be unique and create something that can compete with the traditional way of music production and some plugin development companies have been able to perfectly emulate the imperfections and warmth of analog synths. Here is our list of the best synth plugins of 2020.

6 Best Synth VST Plugins:

1. Kilohearts Phase Plant – €349 [Top Pick]

Whether you just installed your first DAW or you’re looking for inspiration to follow up that award-winning single you produced last year, or you’ve been tasked with creating the sound of a hot broadsword slashing through the ice for an online game, we have what you need. Phase Plant gives you unlimited options and flexibility to make things as big or small as you need without compromising the workflow. All in one box. A clean slate, loaded with sounds, macro-control, signal generation, snapin compatible, and several new modulators lets you control every detail. The newly released Phase Plant provides you a different approach to sound design and can help you get that unique sound you have been looking for. Thanks to the simplicity of the synth and the high-quality sounds, Phase Plant is our top pick from the list of best VST synth plugins in the market. Check out the walkthrough of the plugin down below and to download some high-quality Phase Plant presets click here.

Buy Here

2. Xfer Records Serum – €162

Xfer Records Serum is probably one of the most versatile VST synth plugins out there. A wavetable synthesizer with a truly high-quality sound, visual, and creative workflow-oriented interface to make creating and altering sounds fun instead of tedious, and the ability to go deep when desired. Create, import, edit, and morph wavetables while manipulating these on playback in real-time. Designed and coded by Steve Duda, Serum lets you create anything you want, from kick drums and big synths to dreamy pads and rich orchestral violins. The features this plugin offers will give a different dimension to making music such as importing your own audio and create custom wavetables, ultra-clean oscillators, modulation, realtime wavetable manipulation, different high-quality filter types, a built-in suite of effects, and advanced unison. Check out the review of Xfer Serum synth plugin down below.

Also check out: The Best Serum Preset Packs

Buy Here

3.Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 – € 427

Omnisphere is the flagship synthesizer of Spectrasonics, an instrument of extraordinary power. The elite are using this VST synth plugin as an essential source of sonic inspiration. This award-winning software merges different types of synthesis into one amazing instrument that will have endless possibilities. This plugin offers a hardware synth integration feature and is the only one in the world. Over 65 well-known hardware synthesizers where users can now experience the joy of the hardware synth workflow and can fully expand their capabilities. A greatly enhanced Arpeggiator, new Hardware sound library, vastly expanded Synthesis engine, audio import, high-resolution interface, over 14.000 sounds, and 58 FX units are the features of this monster. Check out the review of Omnisphere 2 down below. In case you already own Omnisphere 2 and still struggling to make the most out of this beast of a plugin, check out this course.

Buy Here

4. Reveal Sound Spire – €162

Spire Synthesizer is the combination of the best opportunities of software and hardware synthesizers. A perfect blend between analog and digital superiority. While switching between different layouts depending on your mood, this plugin also offers 4 versatile oscillators, 9x unison voices on each oscillator, 2 superb sounding filters, high-quality built-in FX processor, modulation architecture, 2 steppers, arpeggiator, and over 900 factory presets. This clear layout will let you find every detail of your sounds and stimulates your creativity to create whatever you want. Check out the review of the synth plugin down below.

Also check out: Best Spire Presets for Music Production

Buy Here

5. LennarDigital Sylenth1 – €139

Sylenth1 is a virtual analog VSTi synthesizer that takes the definitions of quality and performance to a higher level. Until now only very few VST synth plugins have been able to stand up to the sound quality standards of hardware synths. Sylenth1 is one that does and also the one which has been on the top of the game for a long time. Sylenth1 is not just another synth. It was built from a producer’s point of view. It was built to produce superior quality sound and music. It was built to perform. Features like 4 alias-free unison Oscillators, pure analog sounding filter sections, 2 ADSR envelopes, 2 LFO’s and Master FX (Arpeggiator, Distortion, Phaser, Flanger, EQ, Delay, Reverb, and Compressor) gives you the freedom to make numerous groundbreaking sounds. Sylenth1 is the main face behind some of the greatest hits of all time. This synth is a must buy if you are an EDM producer.

Buy Here

6. Arturia Prophet V – €149

The Prophet V and Prophet VS set standards and redefined the modern synthesizer. They have brought these classics back to life for you. The Prophet V was the first totally programmable synthesizer on the market. This revolutionary synthesizer became the basis for all other polysynths to this day. A perfect recreation of both of the classic machines into one synth. Some of the main features of Prophet V are chorus and stereo delay effects, over 4000 presets, 3 LFO’s, 5 envelopes, polyphony up to 32 voices with the unison possibility.

Buy Here

Read the next article: Review: Spitfire Audio’s Intimate Strings

Image Credit: cgtrader, Xfer Records