BPM Festival announces massive return to Ibiza in 2021

By Samantha Reis 23

Ibiza 2021 reopening will be kicked off by three days of BPM’s hard partying. After seeing their summer events decimated by Covid-19, the BPM Festival announces its long-awaited return. Costa Rica hosted the last BPM festival before the pandemic, in January this year, and now it’s time to go back to Ibiza for its first appearance in 2021. Yes, that’s it, the BPM Festival will not only return to the White Isle but will do so in the most pompous way possible.

This house and techno institution has not been celebrated on the ‘sanctuary of dance’ since 2018, so the announcement of its return is welcomed with great ecstasy. Scheduled for Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1, 2021, the music festival is being proclaimed as the biggest party ever seen in Ibiza. The BPM Festival: Ibiza Showcases will take place in different locations, in the most famous clubs on the magical island and will feature major figures.

The organization teamed up with IMS Ibiza and Pollen to deliver a trailblazing array of events that serve as a springboard for the new initiative, The Ibiza Opening.

It will be three days of non-stop partying, perfect to exorcise 2020 and to kill the longing for the big parties. The line-up is still a surprise, but it will be a must, as always: big names from the BPM family and b2b sets to blow your mind.

BPM fans can already sign-up for pre-sale tickets, courtesy of Pollen. Attractive payment plans will be available for all wallets, as many still have a lot of money ‘borrowed’ to various festivals. As for the ‘Big But’, refunds will be considered in case the event does not take place due to the bad evolution of the pandemic.

To access the pre-sale, enter here.

Image Credit: BPM Festival (via Facebook)