Calvin Harris hits a billion Spotify streams on both Rihanna & Dua Lipa collabs

By Samantha Reis 33

This week, on Tuesday, to be exact, Calvin Harris reached 1 billion streams on Spotify with two of his songs. With this achievement, the Scottish hitmaker joins a very restricted group of artists who can also claim such a goal.

The big news was shared by Calvin Harris on his Instagram page with the humble caption: ‘Cheers Spotify’ and with the photos of the plaques Spotify sent to him in recognition of this massive achievement: ‘1,000,000,000 Spotify Buttons’(written this way we really have the notion of the fantastic amount of plays that these songs had). And how did Calvin Harris reach such an ambitious milestone? Thanks to his singles ‘This Is What You Came For’ and ‘One Kiss’.

‘This Is What You Came For’ is a well-known track featuring Rihanna. Released in 2016, the song was written by Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift (using the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg) and features the powerful vocals from Barbadian singer Rihanna. Although it has been released for so long, this track continues to make a lot of people dance and its quality remains very current, which is why it is still running at Spotify. ‘This Is What You Came For’ was by far his biggest track at the time.

‘One Kiss’ is the result of the explosive collaboration between Calvin Harris and the rising star Dua Lipa. This music quickly became a vice for fans of both artists and dance music. ‘One Kiss’ topped some dance/electronic charts and its music video was crowned by MTV as most played of 2018. That said, it’s not surprising that it matched the plays of the other song in half the time.

Calvin Harris has a tradition of great hits so it will only be a matter of time before he gets more of these shiny plaques from Spotify.

Image Credit: Rukes.com