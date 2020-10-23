Calvin Harris sells song catalogue to Vine Alternative Investments for over $100 million

By Melanie 27

Vine Alternative Investments has recently acquired one of the most estimable publishing catalogues in contemporary music, earning it a prominent space in the global music rights industry. This song catalogue is that of multi-platinum record producer, Grammy award winner and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The fee with which this catalogue was purchased remains undisclosed, however, it is estimated to be worth between $90 million and $100 million. Administration services for the catalogue, however, will continue to be carried out by Sony/ATV.

Calvin Harris’s song catalogue is composed of more than 150 songs and includes many highly esteemed singles. It also includes many momentous collaborations with big names such as Rihanna, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean and many other chart-toppers.

Mark Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Three Six Zero and Calvin Harris’s manager, remarked upon the purchase of this publishing catalogue by stating:

“Vine’s process was extremely smooth. We valued their quick response time, exceptional knowledge of the space and straight-forward approach. We are very comfortable that they will be great stewards of the catalogue.”

Vine’s Partner and Head of Transaction Analytics, Rob Amir, also commented on the purchase of Calvin Harris’s song catalogue by saying:

“We approach the music space the same way we have always approached the film and TV space, with an eye for and an appreciation of, the world’s most iconic content. The addition of Calvin Harris hits across multiple genres to our catalogues is a continuation of our pursuit of building a multi-genre media ecosystem that not only respects, but honours the artists we partner with.”

Calvin Harris can be considered as one of the most successful artists in the electronic music industry, garnering 30 billion audio and video streams globally and achieving multiple nominations and awards throughout his entire career. Amongst these, the most notable of which are 17 Brit Award nominations with two wins, 14 MTV VMA nominations with 4 wins, 5 Grammy award nominations and achieving an Ivor Novello Award. He forms part of Sony’s biggest streaming artists and is one of the most listened to artists on Youtube.

Image credit: Calvin Harris