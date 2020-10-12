Camelphat perform at an empty Printworks in solidarity with clubs

By Juan Llorens

Renowned DJ and producer duo Camelphat have returned to the stage once again, but this time to an empty Printworks. The Liverpool-natives took upon the well-known London club to deliver a legendary BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in solidarity with all the night-life industry that is being affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Through this mix, Camelphat showcase a once packed club where ravers united, completely empty and in broad daylight. Printworks, in a way, looks worn-down and in a depressed state, just as the night-life industry around the world. It is rare to witness such a legendary club in the daytime with no major light production, or for that matter, a crowd. The duo embarks in a melodic odyssey through their uplifting set in a space where once people united, under no restriction, to celebrate music.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up in some places and re-instated in others, the world is hurting without the nightlife industry. A major factor in many economies around the world, the entertainment industry is going unnoticed. Sadly, it was the first to shut down and the last industry that will open once again to its fullest capacity. We stand with all those affected by the close-downs and hope that governments around the world start offering help to those who need it. We miss coming together to witness our favorite artists perform.

Check out a part of Camelphat’s legendary set down in an empty Printworks below and stream the rest of the two-hour set on BBC Radio 1’s iPlayer channel.

Image Credit: BBC