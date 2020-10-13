Cristoph drops progressive remix of new Faithless hit ‘Synthesizer’: LISTEN

By Jake Gable 8

British producer Cristoph continues his hot streak at the summit of electronic music, following a truly stellar few years. Amassing his own residency in Ibiza alongside long-term friend, and mentor, Eric Prydz, the Tyneside DJ has since blessed with huge anthems like his Camelphat collaboration ‘Breathe’, and his latest serving on Above & Beyond‘s Anjunadeep label. But not content with what is already proving to be a massive 2020 for the Geordie, Cristoph has now remixed legendary UK act Faithless. Adding his slick progressive touch to their latest hit ‘Synthesizer’, Cristoph adds all the raw emotion we’ve come to expect from his crisp productions as he blessed the track with a delightful elongated build before launching into a dancefloor-ready breakdown.

In fact, this definitely sounds like the sort of track you’d expect to hear at Creamfields where the Northerner has proved something of a regular in recent times, playing in the legendary Steel Yard structure, a giant metal dome which has previously hosted the likes of Steve Angello, Tchami X Malaa, Skrillex, Diplo, Marshmello, Axwell, Sebastinan Ingrosso, Third Party, Martin Solveig, Danny Howard, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. With the future of UK events still looking troublesome thanks to a large proportion of the country’s incessant refusal to adhere to social distancing rules and follow the correct safety measures (coupled with what most consider to be a truly inept government), it might be a while before we get to hear this one live. But luckily, it’s available now on all streaming platforms and if there’s one thing that can lift the mood ahead of a second lockdown, it’s a Cristoph banger! Turn this one up and enjoy because the big man’s done it again.. This is the slick progressive remix of ‘Faithless’, the latest hit from British legends Faithless.