Daft Punk classic ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ turns 19 years old

By Jake Gable 9

Daft Punk. Even the name itself is enough to send ripples of respect throughout the industry. Blessed with a truly unique signature style, nobody can deny the talent of the French electronic duo, who are, by all senses of the word, firmly cemented in the ‘genius’ category. Whilst many pinpoint the pair as dance music’s most impactful artist(s) of all time, the one dent in their robotic armour is the lack of regularity with which they release music, with their last ‘big hit’ coming a full 7 years ago, in the shape of Pharrell collaboration ‘Get Lucky’. But despite this, the pair have become one of the most popular acts of all time thanks to anthems like ‘One More Time’ and ‘Around The World‘. On this day in 2001, Daft Punk released one of their biggest track ever, in the shape of ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger‘, which accompanied their album ‘Discovery’.

Since the release of the track, which was actually a sample of a 1979 track titled ‘Cola Bottle Baby‘, the track has continued to stay relevant in popular culture with Kanye West even using it as part of his ‘Homecoming‘ era in 2007. With Daft Punk going on to win a GRAMMY for the track, we can’t quite believe that a full 19 years have passed since this one first hit the airwaves, but like most of the Daft Punk back-catalogue, it still sounds as timeless as ever when played in 2020. When the world’s favourite bi-polar rap star, Kim Kardashian booty-botherer, and wannabe-President scooped a GRAMMY for ‘Best Solo Rap Performance’ thanks to his chart-dominating whopper ‘Stronger’, it became the first ever track to receive double GRAMMY success via the same chorus sample. With that in mind, relive the original below. This is the slick electronica we’ve all come to love from Daft Punk, check it out!