‘damn Right (Pt. 2)’ is out now enriched by DJ Snake

By Nina Ntou 14

‘The award- winning DJ Snake with hit songs like ‘Turn Down For What’ , ‘Taki Taki’ , ‘Enzo’ and many collaborations such as ‘Lean On’ , just amazed us, dropping ‘damn Right Pt. 2’. We have to admit that the French DJ is always busy making music and experimenting during his active years, and is always coming up with new ways to surprise and entice fans. Meanwhile he created his own record label named Premiere Classe in 2018. About this year though, we can’t forget to mention the legendary DJ Snake set at Paris La Défense Arena which was released exclusively on Apple Music not long ago.

‘damn Right Pt. 2’ is a remix of the original song by the artist Audrey Nuna , which was uploaded on YouTube twelve days ago. The second part, though, is a far more hardcore and uplifting tune. DJ Snake once again delivered a pure dance song to hype us up and keep us in good spirits.

Audrey Nuna is a 20-year-old Korean American artist and most likely a name we will be listening to in the future , since this year she is expected to release many songs with a new R&B electro vibe. The trap influence of DJ Snake on the second part fits perfectly with her vocals, and we can’t wait to see what the two artists come up with in the future. Here’s to hopefully more collaborations! You can now listen to ‘damn Right Pt. 2’ below on Spotify.

Image Credit : Rukes.com