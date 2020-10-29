David Guetta is set to perform live at MTV EMA 2020

The French DJ, superstar producer and songwriter David Guetta will perform live at this year’s MTV EMA celebration in a unique location. For the first time, Hungary is the official partner for the ceremony this year and will host this celebration of global music.

The MTV EMA 2020, unlike the previous editions, will be shot from multiple locations, including London and Hungary, and will be aired globally on MTV in 180 countries and territories on Sunday, November 8. This two-hour celebration reserves us incredible surprises not to be missed. Let’s point out some of them.

Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin will be the special correspondent and pair with David Guetta to perform a tour, exploring country’s stunning architecture and must-see landmarks. While the model will give fans a behind-the-scenes look, David Guetta will present us with another of his amazing live performances in a unique and extraordinary location: the pool of the Széchenyi Bath, one of the largest spa baths in Europe. David Guetta’s performances are always over the top but this one is literally on top of a pool.

Guetta is nominated for two awards in this year ceremony, Best Electronic and Video For Good, both for ‘Let’s Love’ with Sia. The renowned DJ and producer has been nominated 14 times already and received this invitation with satisfaction, saying:

‘I’d like to give a huge thanks to MTV for having me (…) We have an amazing show in the works that can be enjoyed from homes across the world. It’s an honour for me to perform this year in a time when celebrating music together is more important than ever.’

Alexandra Szentkirályi, the government spokesperson for Hungary, also wanted to point out that:

‘Hosting the MTV EMAs, one of the world’s largest and most-viewed music award shows, is a huge opportunity for Hungary and Budapest. Organizing a global show of such magnitude will be a significant advantage not only for Budapest, the capital, but for Hungary as well and we look forward to having the opportunity to welcome tourists back in the future.’

The ‘Titanium’ hitmaker joins a star alignment with Alicia Keys and DaBaby recently confirmed to perform. Little Mix were also already confirmed to host the event and Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larsson will also make appearances.

David Guetta is one of the biggest names in electronic music. Recently, he broke the records for ‘most viewers for a DJ set live stream on Facebook’ and ‘most liked DJ on Facebook’ with his live stream events ‘United At Home’. Over the years, its comprehensive and game-changing approach has brought dance music into the mainstream, blending electronics with other more urban and commercial styles. On November 8, Guetta may increase his list of achievements with one or both of the awards to which he is nominated.

Voting is open at mtvema.com until November 2. Check the full ‘2020 MTV EMA’ nominee list here.