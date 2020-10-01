David Guetta set to join social VR platform Sensorium Galaxy

The legendary French producer & DJ David Guetta is all over the headlines once again as he is set to offer some epic live performances to his fans through an exhilarating VR concept. The Grammy-winning artist will be joining Sensorium Galaxy – a social VR platform backed by Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z’s music streaming service TIDAL. As the first step in this multi-level collaboration, Guetta will create a series of exclusive performances in Sensorium’s alternate universe where his fans from around the world will be able to get closer than ever to their favourite artist.

David Guetta has always had a knack for taking his live sets to the next level by leveraging the latest technologies to deliver memorable experiences for his fans. Earlier this year, the DJ hosted two live streams in Miami and NYC that collectively attracted over 50 million viewers across the globe and raised well over $1.5 million for charities aiding Covid-19 relief. Being the first DJ to team up with Sensorium Galaxy, he is set to define the beginning of a new era for live events and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Talking about this partnership, David said:

“Sensorium Galaxy is going to take dance music and events to the next level so I’m really excited to come aboard! Whilst digital events have come a long way in the last months, I’ve not seen anything that comes anywhere near close to this. VR lets us create a new form of art. It’s a next-level experience that goes way beyond just watching a DJ show on a screen. The shows that I am preparing for Sensorium will be the first step in a series of amazing projects we will release next year. I believe this platform can change the entertainment industry and the way artists communicate with fans forever – prepare to have your minds blown!”

Sensorium Galaxy consists of multiple worlds that act as content hubs. All performances by David Guetta will be hosted at PRISM world — a hub for music events developed in partnership with Yann Pissenem, CEO & Founder of The Night League and creator of the world-leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza. For more info, check out their official website

