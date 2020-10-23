David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love (David Guetta & MORTEN Future Rave Remix)

By Amy Martine 10

David Guetta and MORTEN‘s Future Rave sound has become one of the most groundbreaking movements in the modern dance music industry. Together, the two producers have combined their talents, culminating in the foundation of a brand new genre that looks to dominate listening habits in the present and future. Though David Guetta and MORTEN are both extraordinary producers in their own right, together, the fusion of their abilities has resulted in some of the finest anthems that the music industry has ever seen. The harmonious pairing have now merged their talents yet again, this time taking on David Guetta’s own release alongside world-renowned vocalist Sia, ‘Let’s Love‘.

Together, David Guetta and MORTEN have unveiled an exceptional Future Rave remix of ‘Let’s Love’, as well as an extended version. The remix sees the original be infused with a stratospheric amount of energy, with rumbling bass and ominous synths completely reshaping the original into a club-ready masterpiece. Sia’s vocals echo through the core, building the atmosphere ahead of the track’s pinnacle. As ‘Let’s Love’ moves into its second phase, effervescent synths guide the listener through a spectacular symphony of elements, each intertwining effortlessly to culminate in a power-driven remix that completely reworks the original with astounding results.

Check out the remix and extended version in full below.

Image credit: Ushuaïa