deadmau5 announces ‘Day of the deadmau5’ drive-in gigs

By Nicole Pepe 2

deadmau5 has taken to his socials to announce his upcoming drive-in shows for Halloween weekend, respectfully called ‘Day of the deadmau5’. ‘Day of the deadmau5’ will be hosted in two major US cities, with one show set to take place in Atlanta on October 29th and the other two shows in Chicago on October 30th and 31st.

ATLANTA… CHICAGO… we're coming sooooon for some of that DAY OF THE DEADMAU5 action! we'll be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on October 29th and then up to the @SeatGeekStadium for shows on the 30th and 31st. tickets go on-sale tuesday 29th at 12pm CST 😉 #dayofthedeadmau5 pic.twitter.com/mkDQs5XlcK — Goat lord (@deadmau5) September 25, 2020

While the future of in-person festivals and concerts remains on “pause” for now, many artists have sought out different, yet, creative ways in which they can bring music back to the people. Whether it be live-streamed festivals like Insomniac Events has been hosting, or DJs playing from their balconies during quarantine, a new wave of creative in-person concerts has been drive-in raves where attendees must remain in their car, or socially distant around others while enjoying the performance. Last year, deadmau5 held the ‘Day of the deadmau5’ at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater, in Colorado, but this year has decided to join in on the drive-in rave craze. He also brought out a few other artists such as i_O, Getter, and Callie Reiff, but it is unclear whether or not guests will join him this year.

‘Day of the deadmau5’ will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on October 29th, 2020, and at Seat Geek Stadium in Chicago on the 30th and 31st, 2020.

To purchase tickets to the drive-in event click here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com