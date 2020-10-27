deadmau5 & Kiesza announce collaboration track ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ (Teaser)

By Isidora Janeva 6

deadmau5 and Kiesza are teasing the EDM scene with some original sounds – the track is titled ‘Bridged By A Lightwave,’ and it’s supposed to hit the scene on November 13th. This is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated partnerships right now, as it features two favorites in the industry.

The promotional video first appeared on social media, and in just 14 seconds, we’re transferred to a new auditive world, designed by deadmau5 and Kiesza. Mau5’s signature style of ambitious production is showcased in the track, and by coupling it with Kiesza’s voice, the result is a match made in EDM heaven. Deadmau5 writes:

“Chicago!! …a quick confirmation Kiesza will be performing the new single ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’, out soooooon on mau5trap 😉 the pre-save is available from this coming monday! #dayofthedeadmau5”

Deadmau5’s artistry was recently featured at the renowned Amsterdam Dance Event. The producer unleashed a custom playlist on the streaming platform Deezer which included many of his most famous tracks. Now, we’re getting a brand new tune, and the sneak-peak of the track is available on Facebook. Still, if you’re in the Bridgeview area, you can indulge in the Drive Inn event on October 30, where deadmau5 and Kiesza will be performing their record together in a live set! Tickets are available here, and you can check out the teaser video of the new single is available here!

Image Credit: deadmau5 Facebook