Disclosure & Sam Smith collaboration ‘Latch’ turns 8 years old

By Jake Gable 7

In the early part of ‘the teenies’, there was no act that had greater impact on the ever-shifting dance scene than Disclosure. Whilst artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris, and Swedish House Mafia dominated ‘EDM’, the electronic landscape as a whole was changing by the time the latter trio rounded off their ‘One Last Tour’ schedule, and needed a new poster boy – or in this case, poster boys – to step up. Enter Disclosure, the British brothers and bedroom producers more commonly known to their friends as Guy and Howard Lawrence. Aged just 18 and 21 at the time, the youngsters delivered an insatiable brand of deep-house fused with several elements of old-school garage, and breakbeats, to fuse together an unmistakable signature style. What followed was mesmeric, with the pair delivering debut album ‘Settle‘, and on this day in 2012, one of their biggest ever singles dropped in the shape of ‘Latch’.

An outstanding breakthrough release serving as the ideal aural embodiment of their blistering 12 months to come in the scene, ‘Latch’ featured the vocal talents of the soulful Sam Smith, who has since gone onto super stardom, even providing the theme tune for James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in 2015. Working with a range of producers and vocalists on the album, Disclosure collaborated with the likes of AlunaGeorge, Eliza Doolittle, London Grammar, Jessie Ware, and Mary J Blige. Since bursting into life with ‘Latch’, the boys took something of a hiatus in the middle part of the decade, but have recently returned with fresh music and were even scheduled to play SAGA Festival in Romania pre-COVID. It might have turned 8 years old, but ‘Latch’ still sounds as fresh as ever, and you can relive this Disclosure classic below. What’s your favourite Disclosure record of all time? Why not get involved and let us know across our social media channels now!