EDC Mexico announces dates for 2021

By Samantha Reis 6

Insomniac has just unveiled the dates of the 2021 edition of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Mexico and we couldn’t be more excited, especially as the announcement comes with surprises!

The eighth edition of EDC Mexico brings the electric sky back to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, in Mexico City, and will take place from 16 to 18 April 2021. The first twist is the change of dates from winter to spring. Given the current context, this seems to be a very pertinent strategy.

EDC Mexico has become one of the biggest editions of the festival. Since its first edition in Latin grounds in 2014, the event has gained in quality and also in quantity: more stages, more artists, more art, more ravers. The 2020 edition grew from a two to three-day experience featuring more art installations, majestic stages (completely megalomaniac) covered with lights and hypnotic lasers, which were treaded by big names like Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, Diplo, David Guetta, and many more.

EDC Mexico 2020 was the last major music festival to take place in the city before the pandemic and will certainly be the first to take place after (as long as we get through it!).

In the year that Electric Daisy Carnival celebrates 25 years, Insomniac and OCESA are teasing us with a promising edition of one of the largest dance music festivals in Latin America to go down in history. 1001Tracklists have already categorized it as the 5th best festival in the world and they are certainly not mistaken. The line-up has not yet been revealed, but success is guaranteed. We can only count on the biggest names in dance music for three days of mesmerizing partying. Besides the decoration and the surprising stages, the other hallmark of the festival is to display artists from a large range of genres and styles, so no one will be unsatisfied.

The confirmation of EDC Mexico 2021 comes less than a month after the announcement of the new European edition in Portugal. What else is still to come?

Until you get to know the names of the headliners, remember below one of the majestic moments of EDC 2020, the set of Armin van Buuren:

Image Credit: Electric Daisy Carnival – EDC Mexico (via Facebook)