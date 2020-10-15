Erick Morillo died of “acute ketamine toxicity” according to autopsy report

By Mike Davies 19

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department has released a preliminary report that states Erick Morillo died of “acute ketamine toxicity” and has officially ruled his death an accident, according to the Miami New Times. Morillo was found dead aged 49 at his home in Miami Beach on September 1 this year.

Starting out in the New York club scene in the 1980s, Erick Morillo established himself as one of the world’s highest-paid and most respected DJs through the 90s, largely thanks to his international status as part of groups such as Reel 2 Real, along with his Subliminal brand. While his success led to him being widely lauded as one of the key-figures in the scene, Morillo hit the headlines in the latter stages of his career due to widely publicised issues with drug addiction. On August 6 this year, he was also charged with sexual battery against a woman. The report, obtained by the Miami New Times, also concludes MDMA and cocaine were found in his system. The full autopsy findings are due to be released in the next two weeks.

Since the DJ and producer’s death, many artists had paid tribute to his musical legacy across social media, though some of these posts have since been deleted in the wake up the allegations facing him before his death. The American was best known for tracks like ‘Live Your Life‘ with Eddie Thoneick.