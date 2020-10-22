Exclusive interview: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike talk lockdown, life on tour & more

By Amy Martine 16

Over the course of their illustrious careers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have left a lasting legacy within the electronic music industry, and their influence is imprinted on the very foundations of the genre. From their high-power live performances to their ferocious productions, no artist knows how to control a crowd quite like the Belgian brothers. Adding further fuel to their success, their achievements have been celebrated across a substantial number of accolades, with the dynamic pairing having been awarded the coveted world number one DJ title twice, in 2015 and 2019. On top of this, they’ve rightly been awarded with multiple IDMAs including ‘Best Male Electronic Artist’ and ‘Best Breakthrough Act’, as well as being named ‘Best Global DJ’ twice at the EMPO TV Awards and claiming the title of ‘Best Belgian Act’ twice at the MTV EMAs.

Throughout 2020, the powerhouse duo have delighted their fans with a variety of stellar releases, adding further weight to their reputation as one of the industry’s most influential pairings. We caught up with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to talk about lockdown, life on tour and their creative process.

Hey guys, we appreciate you taking the time to speak with us. Firstly, how are you both doing? What have you been up to over the last few weeks?

Dimi: Thank you! We’re doing well, we’ve managed to get into a good rhythm and routine to make sure we’re keeping productive in the studio and on other projects. We recently launched the Smash Universe agency, which is super exciting and has involved a lot of work. Mike: We’ve also been making the most of being able to spend significant time with our loved ones, something we haven’t really been able to do for a few years. It’s also been a really exciting time for us in the studio, with more time to experiment and work on different ideas, it’s been really fruitful, and we can’t wait to share those new sounds with you all!

As mentioned, you’ve just launched your Smash Universe Agency, very exciting! What was your motivation for starting the agency?