Ferry Corsten announces 3-show interactive live stream series

By Lewis Partington 43

The bounds of Ferry Corsten‘s creativity seemingly do not exist. With an incredible number of aliases all representing different styles and genres, Ferry has managed to bring something different yet again throughout 2020. His ambient album ‘As Above So Below‘ is the beacon for the Dutchman’s versatility and production skill, released earlier this year under his FERR alias. That isn’t where his innovation stops for this year, however, as Corsten has recently announced an upcoming 3-show live stream series with a difference.

Starting on 30th October, the three-part series called CHRONOS is an interactive experience during which fans can choose their own perspective. This unique concept allows Ferry to bring his variety of sound to the forefront once more, highlighting the past, present, and future of his musical journey. The first of the three shows takes place tomorrow (30th October) looking at the past, with a selection of tracks that shaped Ferry’s career. On 4th December, Corsten will celebrate his 47th birthday with his current favourite tracks, before he takes you into 2021 with the best new and future tracks on 31st December. The final set is extra special as it will be broadcast as 24 live streams across 24 time zones, which allows the viewers to bring in the new year on their own time.

Rather than tell you much more, check out the video below to hear from the man himself. You can find out details on how to get tickets via the Ferry Corsten website here.

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten (via Facebook)