First Covid-19 test-on-entry event to take place in Barcelona

By Juan Llorens 54

Barcelona will be the first city to put together an event with rapid COVID-19 test-on-entry. Lluís Torrents, the president of the Association of Concert Halls of Catalonia, confirmed that the event will hold a capacity of 1,000 people and will take place later in October at the Apolo.

The logistics, as reported by Europa Press, will be that attendees will be given rapid coronavirus testing at Can Ruti hospital prior to entree. After the testing, they will be allowed to enter the venue with the condition they present zero symptoms, and the test comes back negative. Moreover, attendees will have to use masks and hand sanitizer upon entry. The event will be the first of its kind in Europe, and Spain, specifically after being one of the countries to be hit the hardest.

This event will have the eyes of the entire live entertainment industry, as many countries are desperate since their entertainment industries got hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be interesting to see if the testing can be done efficiently, and people can enter the event without waiting for excessive queues. This is a sneak peek to what could be the new “normal.” We will keep you updated on any developing story with the event.

Image Credit: Mario Carpio