‘Follow Us’ to Dillon Francis’ remix of ZHU

By Nina Ntou 35

The Monday vibe we need is delivered by the awesome Dillon Francis with his amazing remix on ZHU’s ‘’Follow’’. This August ZHU teamed up with Jeremih and Kito and released this cool tune to accompany us during summer. Jeremih is a well known award winning artist, but the R&B singer has collaborated with many artists , and DJ producers such as RL Grime for the song ‘Undo’. Kito is an Australian record producer working on electronic music. Last but not least ZHU had as all mesmerised with ‘Faded’ and continues to amaze.

Dillon Francis has been busy during quarantine posting ‘’Corononight Fever’’ with the talented Diplo, and many other live sets. Luckily for us Dillon is quite active on social media and we can’t keep our eyes off of him. To many, this remix for ‘’Follow’’ came as a surprise, but the real fans already know that he does have a variety of music styles he can work on. His alter-ego DJ Hanzel is obsessed with house music and even though it started off as a joke, he ended up playing at live shows.

‘’The best house remix of 2020 is out now’’ as Francis quoted on Instagam, while posting a video vibing with the song. The truth is, the melody of ‘’Follow’’ gives us a positive post-summer feeling , actually preparing us for winter. Of course alongside with our friend Gerald, the famous piñata who made an appearance in the lyric video that was uploaded for the remix, a kind of relaxing house beat might be the motivation we need today.

Image credit: Press