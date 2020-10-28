Gareth Emery – THE LASERS (Unplugged)

By Pol Torà 7

Southampton-born trance DJ and producer Gareth Emery presents a beautiful acoustic version of his successful 2020 4th studio album ‘THE LASERS‘, which is now available in all platforms via Create Music Group by the name ‘THE LASERS (Unplugged)’.

This organic instrumental side of the album takes feelings and emotions to new heights. The original album, that saw the light of day in July, showcased amazing songs that have already amassed almost 10 million streams combined. This is especially thanks to massive songs like the hopeful track ‘You’ll Be Ok’ and the melancholic tune ‘Elise’, which have accounted for more than 50% of the total streams of the album. These records intended to take the listener into Gareth’s hectic journey as a life-long artist and the ups and downs that this implies.

Now, ‘THE LASERS (Unplugged)’ brings a side B to the original album, re-versioning all 9 songs (except the intro song ‘prologue’) in a full acoustic manner. To celebrate this, Gareth Emery organised a worldwide digital pay-per-view concert back in May, when he played some of the songs among many other great hits. While Gareth was on the piano, he also received the help of 11 first-class vocalists including Christina Nobelli and Emma Hewitt.

In his own words, Gareth Emery stated this about his unplugged album:

“This is one for the chilled out Sunday afternoon vibes. One for 2020 when clubs are closed and festivals are cancelled. I’m really proud of how these stripped back versions have turned out. In some ways, the power and message of the songs comes through a lot more.”

Listen to the new acoustic album by Gareth Emery ‘THE LASERS (Unplugged)’ below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com