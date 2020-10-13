Getter set to release ‘Bad Acid’ EP in a few days

By Nina Ntou 25

Getter is back dropping some heat, as he mentioned a couple of days ago in his Instagram account posing with an adorable cat. Tanner Petulla if you prefer his full name, has been busy lately preparing his upcoming releases. ‘Bad Acid’ is expected on October 23 and we can’t wait to listen what he has been up to. We first heard about his upcoming work about a month ago, and we can’t wait to hear it.

As every fan of Getter knows he is experimenting on his music transcending styles and genres, mainly dubstep but also trap, EDM and electro house. Collaborations with many artists can validate that, such as Skrillex, Datsik, Borgore, $uicideboy$ , Oliver Tree and many more. His persona Terror Reid is proof that Petulla can spit some bars and exceed in hip-hop as well.

In 2017 the producer and DJ launched his own record label, clothes shop, and artist collective known as Shred Collective, and on March 10 of the same year, the label’s first track ‘Inhalant Abuse’ was released, following other well known tracks as ‘Uppercuts’, ‘Buried Alive’, ‘Dead To Me’, ‘Colorblind’, ‘Who Dat’, ‘The Otha Side’ and many more. Getter has been affected by negativity on the scene and that made him choose to work on music that expresses his style, while choosing quality over quantity. So, save the date! Fresh sounds are expected soon!

Image Credit : Rukes.com