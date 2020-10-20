Gorillaz host new Apple Music radio show

By Samantha Reis

A new Apple Music radio show has just premiered. It’s called ‘Song Machine Radio’ and it brought to us through Gorillaz‘s cartoon hands.

After giving the world a ‘cool shoeshine’ nothing else was the same. This virtual band is already two decades old and signs a very solid and very real discography. Gorillaz have been part of our lives and the history of music, giving a new colour and an original trace to alternative rock and also to electronic music.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of this unique project, a metaphorical album is born: ‘Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez’. We have been living in strange times, no doubt, and all the changes in the world and our lives serve as inspiration for a monthly series of new songs, each made in collaboration with very special names like St. Vincent, JPEGMAFIA, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Elton John and many others. This album wants to be antagonistic to the distancing we’re living and has the mission of uniting people through music. The collaborations are very heterogeneous, like the four elements of the band, but the result promises to be cohesive.

Since January they have been dropping, little by little, some tracks from the upcoming album like ‘How far?’ featuring Tony Allen and Skepta, ‘Momentary Bliss’ with slowthai and Slaves, and ‘The Pink Phantom‘ along with Elton John and 6LACK. ‘Song Machine Season One’ has its release date scheduled for this Friday 23rd October, making this week the perfect timing for the premiere of their radio show. ‘Song Machine Radio’ it’s a four-part series hosted by 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russel Hobbs. Each of the band members will host a one-hour show which will be filled by special guests, segments with the Gorillaz co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, exclusive music selections, non-music discussions, celebration and reflection on the band’s 20-year history. The first episode was aired yesterday, October 19. 2-D was the first host and Georgia, featured in the album, was the special guest. The premiere episode is already available on Apple Music. The second episode will follow on November 6th at 8 pm GMT, with the third airing on November 23rd at 7 pm GMT and the final one going out on December 10th at 5 am GMT.

Image Credit: Gorillaz (via Facebook)