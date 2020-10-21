Hot Since 82 & Rudimental – Be Strong

By Isidora Janeva 12

‘Be Strong’ is the brand new track by two of the most influential and well-known names in the industry – Rudimental and Hot Since 82 have blessed us with a gorgeous union of gentle vocals and well-placed robust sounds in their latest release.

Dancefloor greatness is the future of this track, as it invites the listener to not allow whatever “it” is to hold them, but instead be strong. One must mention that this collaboration is the result of BBC Radio 1 host Danny Howard or best known as the man who brings you the newest and hottest dance anthems. On his newest show, ingeniously named ‘Lockdown Link Up’, Danny encourages producers to create collab tracks remotely, which is exactly how Rudimental and Hot Since 82 connected. ‘Be Strong will also be featured on Hot Since 82’s upcoming album Recovery. Hot Since 82 shares:

“It’s a pleasure to work with the Rudimental lads, music to me is about collaborating, having an open mind and trying new things. We’ve taken a house beat, twisted it upside down, and come out with something that really resonates with us all. We love it!‘

This song is undoubtedly special, crafted by British producing powerhouses while carrying an inspiring message of strength and resilience. It’s also pretty awesome to dance to it. I’ve tried. Get in a great headspace by checking out the track below:

Image Credits: Hot Since 82 (YouTube)