How to optimize your computer for music production

By Olivier Jeske 6

One of the worst messages that can happen in a producer’s life while producing music is definitely “This project contains invalid data over may cause the program to crash” / “FL Studio engine launcher is not responding” when using FL Studio, and “A serious program error has occurred. Live will shut down after this message box is closed…“. in Ableton. Most often such situations are the result of having an insufficiently good computer or its poor optimization. We are aware that the purchase of decent equipment is associated with really considerable costs, and a significant part of the beginner producers – mainly young people – is not able to manage the appropriate amount of money to cover such an expense. It also happens that the purchased computer is not properly optimized and you have to help it to use its full potential for music production. Great material about this topic called How To Optimize Your Computer for Music Production was made by In The Mix a few years ago and it is his tips we will share below. We also recommend watching the video, which is available here or at the bottom of the article. Here are some tips to optimize your computer for music production in FL Studio.

First of all, turn off internet connection and disable all background apps, and remember to always delete plugins that you don’t use, which only take away your RAM unnecessarily. When DAW’s open, go to “MACROS” in the FL Studio’s Tool tab and select Purge Unused Audio Clips, which will delete unused audio clips. As far as the audio settings of your DAW are concerned, this is mandatory: grow Buffer Length/Size which allows more time for your CPU to process the audio

which allows more time for your CPU to process the audio allow Multithreaded Processing – after that, all your CPU Cores will work together

– after that, all your CPU Cores will work together set on FL Studio’s feature called Smart Disable which allows disabling plugins that aren’t used but re-enable them when they are needed. What about MIDI files? The only best thing you can do to get the biggest improvement in processing reduction is to render MIDI to .wav or MP3 format by using the soundtrack on a mixer or by recording directly to Edison. Also, don’t forget to switch your computer/ laptop to High-Performance mode and ensure that the minimum processor state is = 100%.

Necessary watch the video about how to optimize the computer for music production attached below where all mentioned tips are detailed and smoothly showed by the author, Michael Wynne.

Information credits: Michael / In The Mix.

Photo credits: Photo by Elijah Ekdahl on Unsplash