Insomniac unveils Park ‘N Rave Halloween edition

By Alshaan Kassam 17

It is safe to say no matter where we are in the world, Insomniac has always come to the rescue when we needed to re-connect with our music community during the COVID-19 pandemic. From bringing the best exclusive live-stream entertainment to even building the anticipation for EDC Mexico 2021, Insomniac has not only satisfied music lovers around the world but has brought out a sense of happiness to their audience. After launching their very own epic “Park ‘N Rave” concert series, Insomniac has unveiled their stacked lineup for their spooky BOO! edition which will take place on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st.

With a diverse lineup in mind, those attending the Halloween edition will be blessed by acts such as JOYRYDE, SAYMYNAME, Wax Motif, Dr. Fresch, and many more to throw it down on the stage. While the safety of all attendees remains the priority during the event, social distancing guidelines and traffic laws must be abided by at all times. With car passes starting at $200 which will allow up to five adults per vehicle, Insomniac is ensuring you will have a memorable time with your friends while satisfying your bass fix. Currently, the tickets to the “Park ‘N Rave” event have sold out but stay tuned here for ticket updates.

Check out the full lineup for the BOO! “Park ‘N Rave” below and let us know if you will be joining in the comments.

Photo Credits: Insomniac Official Website