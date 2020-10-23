Joris Voorn drops glistering new melodic tech-house record ‘Nea Skioni’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 11

Joris Voorn has just dropped a stunning new single titled ‘Nea Skioni’. This glistering tune is part of the upcoming ‘Global Underground #GU43 – Rotterdam’.

The legendary DJ and producer requires no introduction, but his fresh track certainly does. It’s always a delight to hear from Joris Voorn, especially when presenting new music. After his amazing album ‘\\\\’ (Four) released in 2019, he marked this year with big remixes (Dua Lipa, Editors, Elderbrook) and his remarkable collaboration with pianist Michiel Borstlap. Now, the music titan is back on our radar by announcing his contribution to the mixtapes City Series – Global Underground.

‘Global Underground 43 will take you on a journey… it’s an ode to the city that gave me life in music’ said Joris Voorn, the artist chosen for the 43rd edition of the compilation.

The journey will contain several songs that tell us about the Netherlands from the Dutchman’s point of view. This titanic work of 118 tracks contains tracks from friends and producers who inspire him and new tracks to come from the veteran producer. The compilation’s tracklist revealed a mix of new IDs like ‘Alpha 7’, ‘Midi Sans Frontières’, his remix of Kölsch’s ‘Shoulder of Giants’ and, of course, ‘Nea Skioni’. While we wait for the album release, on November 6, Joris Voorn delights us by dropping this exclusive single.

The name ‘Nea Skioni’ is, apparently, inspired by his holidays in Greece, and the content also sounds like vacations. Melodious, succulent and serene: the perfect recipe to a nice journey through the cosmos. This single reflects the surgical mastery of Joris Voorn as a producer. Every layer is beautiful and perfectly displayed, resulting in a consistent melody. The groove is contagious and really carries us away. Slick and elegant drums mark the pace and the emotional and powerful chords launch us to outer space.

Once again, it is impossible not to give the maximum mark to the Rejected boss for proving he still is a giant of the scene. Listen to this little beauty below.

Image Credit: Joris Voorn (via Facebook)